Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of VFLO opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

