Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rubrik by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,512,000 after buying an additional 616,917 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 15.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,035,000 after acquiring an additional 293,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 107.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 388.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 178,208 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $679,729.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,299.10. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 349,319 shares in the company, valued at $26,513,312.10. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,966 shares of company stock worth $10,403,823. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.