Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 156.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.07. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

