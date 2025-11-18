Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 529,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,610,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.10.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,640. This represents a 15.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $281.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.96 and its 200-day moving average is $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

