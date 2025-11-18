Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Murphy USA by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 6,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 104,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $358.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.39. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.23 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.78.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.63%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.