Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.26%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

