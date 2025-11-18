Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,318 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after buying an additional 786,127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,545,000 after buying an additional 328,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 733,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,861,000 after acquiring an additional 250,790 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $207.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.88 and a 200 day moving average of $199.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

