The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.8%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.