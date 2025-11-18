The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS is Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 3.0% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $776.42 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $841.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $785.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

