The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 159.4% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $192.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.96. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

