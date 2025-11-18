Teradata Corporation $TDC Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 61.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDC opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71. Teradata Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

