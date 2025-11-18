TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.23.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$20.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.90. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$19.10 and a twelve month high of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

