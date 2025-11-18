Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) Receives $36.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Tamboran Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Shares of TBN opened at $24.02 on Friday. Tamboran Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $492.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of ($0.66) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamboran Resources will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tamboran Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tamboran Resources by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tamboran Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tamboran Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

