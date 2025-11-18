Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Talos Energy Stock Down 4.1%

TALO opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.75. Talos Energy has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $450.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In related news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $59,680.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

