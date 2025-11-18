Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,720,000 after buying an additional 45,251 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,156,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after acquiring an additional 399,458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,797. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

