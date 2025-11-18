SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.13 and traded as low as C$5.18. SunOpta shares last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 179,884 shares traded.

SunOpta Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$614.65 million, a PE ratio of 520.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.10.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.38 million for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc is a Canadian company that focuses on a healthy product portfolio. The company’s operating segment includes Plant-Based Foods and Beverages and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. It generates maximum revenue from the Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment. Plant-Based Foods and Beverages include plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients (utilizing almond, soy) as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages.

