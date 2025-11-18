Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Position Reduced by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

