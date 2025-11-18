Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 31,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 210.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $300.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $817.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

