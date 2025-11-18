Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.38 and traded as low as GBX 87.50. Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 87.51, with a volume of 1,515 shares trading hands.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.29. The firm has a market cap of £69.86 million and a PE ratio of -136.17.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.03 EPS for the quarter. Starwood European Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.09% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.