Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.82 and traded as high as $12.05. Star Group shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 13,948 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Star Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Star Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGU

Star Group Stock Performance

Star Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Star Group by 181.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Star Group by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Group during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.