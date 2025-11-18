Spire Inc. $SR Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 1,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Spire by 2,648.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spire by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spire by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

