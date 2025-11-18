SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.62. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

