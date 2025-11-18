SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

EWX stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $717.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

