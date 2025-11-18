SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,382 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 140,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

