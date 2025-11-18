SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 82,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 34.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 89,503 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $284,319.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,345.42. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

