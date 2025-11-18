Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $10.67. Sodexo shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 150,771 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SDXAY shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SDXAY

Sodexo Price Performance

Sodexo Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32.

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.