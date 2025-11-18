Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,194,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,573 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,693,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,059 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $252.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.10 and a twelve month high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.87.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.39.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

