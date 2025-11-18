Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.9660, with a volume of 7716273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUN. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

