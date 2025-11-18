Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SION opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. Sionna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 62,610 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $2,478,103.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 209,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,287,695.78. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 88,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $3,041,405.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 686,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,494,322.74. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,280,028 shares of company stock worth $43,449,735. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

