Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF $EWA

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 102,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5,842.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

