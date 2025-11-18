Simplex Trading LLC Increases Position in Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $93,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CSV. Zacks Research cut Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Carriage Services Stock Down 1.1%

CSV opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In related news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $577,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,294.80. This represents a 46.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

