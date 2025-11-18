Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $1,708,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,835,254.09. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $89,220.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,537.40. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $1,956,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $201.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $212.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $86.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.