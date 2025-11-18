Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1,161.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 134,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 487,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,352 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 397,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

