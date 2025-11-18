SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,127 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,210,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Novavax by 195.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 880,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 582,858 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Down 2.4%

NVAX opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.63 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Novavax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

About Novavax

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

