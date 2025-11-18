SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 87,175 Shares of Celanese Corporation $CE

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 322.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 73.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese by 55.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Celanese by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price target on Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Celanese from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra Research raised Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Go acquired 1,039 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $48,053.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,415 shares in the company, valued at $204,193.75. This represents a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Celanese Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $77.43.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.42%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

