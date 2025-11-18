SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 19,953 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,222,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after buying an additional 60,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 77,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

REYN opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.01%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Duncan Hawkesby purchased 159,506 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,667,042.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 334,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,775.08. The trade was a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 231,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,902 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

