SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 19,562 Shares of iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $109,129.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,427.84. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 14,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $2,571,953.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,181,258.26. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $167.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average is $158.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -104.04 and a beta of 1.13. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

