SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1,751.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,286 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $77,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ExlService by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ExlService by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ExlService by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,532.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXLS opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

