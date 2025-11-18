SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

