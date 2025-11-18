SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Westlake Corporation $WLK

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 127.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 107.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 989.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $80.00 price target on Westlake in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Westlake and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Westlake and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Westlake Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. Westlake Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $133.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.47). Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Corporation will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

