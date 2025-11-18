SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 84.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,110,000 after buying an additional 354,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,894,000 after acquiring an additional 310,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on AppFolio from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut AppFolio from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,636 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.98, for a total transaction of $453,139.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,654.70. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $712,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,054.80. This trade represents a 17.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,801 shares of company stock worth $6,312,246 over the last ninety days. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $238.28 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $326.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 22.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

