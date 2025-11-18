SFI Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.0% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

