SFI Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $330,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR opened at $224.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $254.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.