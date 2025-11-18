SFI Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF $MLPA

SFI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 885,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,119,000 after buying an additional 121,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 751,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 66,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 435,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.64.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

