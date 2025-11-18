SFI Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF makes up 0.9% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.7%

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $116.16.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.