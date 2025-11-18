Sendero Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.64 and its 200 day moving average is $221.28. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

