SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 148.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

