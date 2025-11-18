SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 10,002 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares $FAZ

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAZ. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 36,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

