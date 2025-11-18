SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 585 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $117,870,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,988,000 after buying an additional 375,372 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Amundi raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 316,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,179,000 after buying an additional 256,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE TOL opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.54. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,630. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

View Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.