Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 32.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 1,184.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,230.58. The trade was a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $73,116.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,710.40. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,557. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.58. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

